Watch: Coup Tankers In Harare

By Political Reporter- The government has released armoured cars and tankers in the streets of Harare.

Former CCC deputy spokesperson Ostalos Gift Siziba posted videos of the military cars making rounds in the city.

The regime has unleashed its Israeli- made tankers to send fear. A nation is run on consent not harvest of fear and terror! pic.twitter.com/tUV5BhuyEC — Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) August 7, 2024

