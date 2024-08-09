BREAKING: 6 Feared Killed In Mutirikwi Bus Accident

Breaking News: Tragic Bus Accident Near Lake Mutirikwi Leaves Six Dead, Several Injured

Topora, Masvingo — In a tragic incident near Topora, close to Lake Mutirikwi, six people are suspected to have died on the spot after a bus overturned following a flat tyre. The accident occurred on one of the area’s steep slopes, adding to the severity of the incident.

The bus, operated by Chikozho Bus Company, was en route from Masvingo when it developed a flat tyre, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle reportedly overturned, trapping some passengers underneath the wreckage. Local sources have confirmed that the driver and his conductor are in critical condition, while several other passengers sustained various injuries.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with some being taken to Morgenster Mission Hospital and others to Masvingo Provincial Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Authorities are currently investigating the accident, and rescue operations are still ongoing. The exact number of passengers on the bus at the time of the crash has not yet been confirmed. The steep terrain of Topora is known to be particularly treacherous, which may have contributed to the severity of the crash.

The Masvingo Mirror first reported the incident, highlighting the grim reality faced by those involved. Further details are expected as authorities continue to assess the situation.

