360 Arrested for Littering

Harare, Zimbabwe – The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has confirmed the arrest of 360 individuals for littering in undesignated areas across Harare. Offenders have been fined between US$30 and US$100 depending on the severity of the offense, with businesses facing fines of up to US$500.

EMA spokesperson, Ms. Amkela Sidange, emphasized that the crackdown is part of an ongoing nationwide initiative to combat littering. “The public has embraced the anti-litter monitoring initiative, and each province and district now has groups of volunteers dedicated to maintaining a clean environment,” Sidange told *The Herald*.

She clarified that these volunteers are not responsible for cleaning up after offenders but are focused on ensuring that the environment remains litter-free. The initiative will continue to be enforced across the country as part of broader efforts to promote responsible waste management.

