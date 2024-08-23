Gayton McKenzie urges SA Government to cut funding for superfans

Spread the love

The new Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie is winning the hearts of many South Africans as he announced plans to cut funding for superfans.

According to TimesLIVE reporting, the department sponsored travel and accommodation for superfans Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila’s trip to the Rugby World Cup in France. Apparently the department spent 1.3 million, this is a move which divided the whole of South Africa, Media powerhouse Robert Marawa was in support of the move, while opposition party MPS were against the move.

The opposition Parties believes that the money can also be used to fund employment programs implemented by the South African Government.

“I have stopped all trips for superfans. We have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We will no longer pay for the trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most,” McKenzie said on Tuesday morning.

From now on Superfans will fund their own trips unless they find themselves a sponsor, this is going to affect the likes of Botha Msila, Mama Joy, Machaka and many others.

The youth is impressed by the changes made by Minister Gayton McKenzie under the national unity government (GNU).

The government funding for sport fans does not exist in many countries according to multiple reports.

McKenzie said: “How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it is needed the most.”

Photo by SABC Sport

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...