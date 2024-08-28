Will General Chiwenga Correct Own Political Blunder As Zanu PF Power Struggles Intensify?

By A Correspondent

In November 2017, a pivotal meeting took place at State House that would significantly impact Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

President Robert Mugabe, in a bid to ensure a peaceful transition of power, reportedly advised General Constantino Chiwenga, the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), to assume control of the country.

According to government sources, the meeting, which also included Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys, was intended to discuss a smooth transition amidst growing political unrest.

During this critical discussion, Mugabe allegedly suggested that Chiwenga should take over power himself to maintain stability.

A government insider disclosed recently, “President Mugabe met with General Chiwenga and explicitly advised him to take over power.” This revelation sheds new light on the events leading up to Mugabe’s ouster and the subsequent political realignment in Zimbabwe.

The advice from Mugabe came during a time of intense pressure and uncertainty.

Chiwenga, who was a key military figure and central to the events leading up to Mugabe’s resignation, reportedly chose not to follow the President’s counsel.

This decision would ultimately influence the course of Zimbabwe’s political future, leading to a series of rapid developments that culminated in Mugabe’s resignation and the rise of a new administration.

The divergence between Mugabe’s advice and Chiwenga’s actions highlights a complex moment in Zimbabwe’s political history, revealing the intricate dynamics between military influence and political strategy during a time of transition.

