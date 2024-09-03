Six (6) Burnt To Death In Bubi Horror Crash As Tragic Week On Roads Continues

By James Gwati – In a tragic incident near Beitbridge, six people lost their lives when a Ford Ranger collided head-on with a haulage truck in Bubi.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the accident on Tuesday, stating: “The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this morning on 03/09/24 at the 223-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road. Six people were killed when a Ford Ranger vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck. Police are currently attending the accident scene. More details will be released in due course.”

This devastating accident follows a series of deadly crashes in the region, including a Tamuka Coaches bus from South Africa to Harare overturning on Sunday, resulting in five deaths in Limpopo.

Just last week, a Mzansi bus also claimed ten lives after the driver failed to navigate a roundabout in Limpopo.

