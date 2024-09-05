Billiat Returns With Verve

In a significant development for Zimbabwean football, star player Khama Billiat has announced his return to the Warriors, ending his international retirement.

Billiat, expressed excitement about rejoining the team and working with coach Michael Nees.

In a statement, Billiat said, “Working with coach (Michael Nees) has been great so far, and we are looking forward to a great match…”

This indicates a positive and focused mindset from the talented forward as he rejoins the national team.

Billiat’s return is a massive boost to the Warriors, bringing his exceptional skill and experience back to the squad. His decision to end his international retirement demonstrates his commitment to Zimbabwean football and his desire to contribute to the team’s success.

With Billiat back in the fold, the Warriors will undoubtedly benefit from his creativity, work rate, and goal-scoring ability. As the team prepares for upcoming matches, Billiat’s return has injected renewed enthusiasm and optimism among fans and players alike.

