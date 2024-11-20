Mnangagwa Officially Insults Zambia Presidency, Removes Kaunda’s Name In Harare

By Political Reporter | ZimEye | As Zimbabwe is still to respond to SADC Summit questions over its recent calls for war against Zambia, the recent renaming of Kenneth Kaunda Avenue to Fidel Castro Road in Harare, has rekindled controversies surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s political history, raising questions about his alleged role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and his leadership’s motives. The move is viewed as an erasure of the legacy of Kenneth Kaunda, a stalwart of Southern Africa’s independence movements, while simultaneously reviving long-standing accusations against Mnangagwa.

The removal of Kenneth Kaunda’s name marks a symbolic and calculated move by Mnangagwa, one that lundermines the legacy of Zambia’s founding father and liberation icon. Mnangagwa has executed the first of his missions to attack Zambian presidents since his recent plea with the Russian government earlier in the year to assist in his phantom claims. Mnangagwa, operating as a Rhodesian mercenary (allegations undenied by him for years to date) for over 50 years since being released from prison under the guise of a liberation fighter, has been orchestrating efforts to reverse the achievements of black liberation in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s first president and a staunch supporter of liberation movements across Africa, is being targeted, critics argue, for his pivotal role in pressuring the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on Rhodesia and ultimately forcing Ian Smith’s regime to negotiate at the Lancaster House Conference in 1979. This renaming of a road bearing Kaunda’s name is perceived as part of a broader attempt to erase his contributions to Southern Africa’s freedom and independence.

By removing Kaunda’s name from this road, are you not attacking Zambia’s iconic President Kaunda, and is this not a confirmation of coup-work and that you @edmnangagwa have always been a Smith mercenary as announced by State House in 2017, and by many war veterans publicly over… https://t.co/viXW9u6DTn — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 20, 2024

Grace Mugabe’s Striking Allegations Against Mnangagwa.

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe made bold accusations against Mnangagwa during her public tirades in 2017. She alleged that Mnangagwa worked with external forces to undermine her husband, the late President Robert Mugabe. Grace said:

“He wanted to kill the president, he was working with white people when he told the president to go to Mozambique saying the whites want to kill you. ‘The President was ordered by Nyerere, Robert go back home!, I said go back home.’”

This statement underscores her claim that Mnangagwa played a duplicitous role, working covertly against Mugabe under the guise of loyalty.

Cde Karen Kazingizi’s Testimony

Karen Kazingizi, a respected liberation war veteran, has also publicly challenged Mnangagwa’s credentials as a freedom fighter. In a scathing critique, she stated:

“Emmerson Mnangagwa didn’t fight in the liberation struggle, he was only handpicked by Robert Mugabe to displace and divide real fighters.”

Her statement directly undermines Mnangagwa’s longstanding narrative of being a liberation hero and highlights divisions within Zimbabwe’s liberation movement.

Allegations of Infiltration and Division

Historical accounts of Mnangagwa’s activities during the liberation struggle are riddled with allegations of betrayal and manipulation. During the 1970s, Mnangagwa was accused of fostering division within ZANU leadership. In 1975, he reportedly formed a relationship with Josiah Tongogara’s sister, which was perceived as a strategic move to consolidate influence within the movement. These claims, though never proven, fuel speculation about his intentions during the liberation war.

Mr Mnangagwa did not immediately respond to requests for comment at the time of writing.

The Death of Josiah Tongogara

Perhaps the most contentious allegation is Mnangagwa’s suspected involvement in the death of Josiah Tongogara, a revered ZANLA commander, in 1979. While no concrete evidence has emerged to implicate Mnangagwa directly, speculation persists, tarnishing his reputation among some segments of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.



Diana Mnangagwa’s Personal Account

Adding a personal layer to the controversy, Diana Mnangagwa, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sister, recounted a troubling episode from their childhood:

“He made me eat snake poison, and I ended up assaulting him, biting him at the forehead.”

While anecdotal, her account paints a vivid picture of Mnangagwa’s character from an early age, further fueling public skepticism about his leadership style.

Implications of Renaming Kenneth Kaunda Avenue.

The renaming of Kenneth Kaunda Avenue is viewed as more than a symbolic gesture. For critics, it signifies a calculated attempt to erase historical figures like Kaunda who were central to Zimbabwe’s liberation. The road’s renaming to honor Fidel Castro, while celebrating an international revolutionary, is seen as an effort to divert attention from local legacies that directly shaped Zimbabwe’s independence.

The removal of Kenneth Kaunda’s name from a major street and the decision to replace it with Fidel Castro’s underscores the ongoing ideological and historical battles within Zimbabwean politics. For many, this is not merely a name change but an indication of a broader campaign to reshape the nation’s narrative, often at the expense of transparency and accountability. Mnangagwa’s controversial past, coupled with these recent developments, continues to cast a shadow over his presidency and Zimbabwe’s political future.

