ZUPCO Fails to Pay Former Workers, Sparking Outrage and Legal Threats

By A Correspondent| Former employees of the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) are decrying the company’s failure to settle outstanding salaries, with some arrears dating back to July 2023. The ex-workers allege they have been paid only in local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), instead of the US dollars stipulated in their contracts.

One former employee disclosed that the last US dollar payment was received in June 2023. “I left the company in May this year, and since then, they have failed to clear my arrears,” said the worker.

Another worker expressed frustration over the lack of communication from ZUPCO management. “We’ve formed a group of former workers and plan to engage lawyers to recover our outstanding salaries,” they revealed, adding that the company’s silence on the matter has worsened the situation.

For some, the experience has been emotionally draining. A former employee from Bulawayo recounted being sent from office to office while seeking clarity on her unpaid wages. “Whenever I approach the managers, they treat me with disrespect and claim that the finance personnel are unavailable,” she said. “We haven’t even received an apology or any updates. This is beyond frustrating—we are suffering.”

ZUPCO’s inability to honor its financial obligations comes amid allegations of widespread corruption and financial mismanagement within the company. Earlier this year, accusations surfaced suggesting that senior officials had manipulated reports to hide the company’s financial troubles. Reports also indicate potential retrenchments to pre-empt an impending audit and conceal irregularities.

Former workers allege that resources, including diesel and funds reportedly provided by ZANU-PF for election campaigns last year, were siphoned off for personal gain by senior officials. Meanwhile, ZUPCO’s once-dominant role in public transport has been undermined by its financial instability, leading to its placement under the Mutapa Investment Fund in a government-led effort to salvage the enterprise.

As unpaid salaries continue to mount, many former employees face significant financial hardships. With no resolution in sight, they are now turning to legal avenues to recover their dues. “We’ve been left with no choice but to fight for our rights through the courts,” one worker said.

ZUPCO management has remained tight-lipped on the issue. Kelvin depot manager Melody Dege declined to comment, stating, “I cannot comment on the issue of the unpaid salaries over the phone.”

The plight of ZUPCO’s former employees highlights the urgent need for transparency and accountability in the company’s financial management as it struggles to meet its obligations and rebuild its credibility.

