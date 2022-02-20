Zanu PF Speaks On Chamisa’s Sunday Rally

By-Zanu PF has been shaken by the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), planned star rally.

Chamisa is today holding a star rally to launch the party’s by-elections campaign.

Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa told the state media that they were not working in cahoots with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to sabotage CCC rallies and programmes.

He said:

The issue of the size of the crowd is neither here nor there. A rally attendance is not a voting booth.

A rally in a particular place is definitely not an arbiter of total national power dispensation.

The deep chasm of mistrust and the questionable loyalty of the MDC-Chamisa Chete Chete personalised political outfit to the Zimbabwe State would be of concern.

Here it needs to be recalled that the state of free Zimbabwe is two decades older than the later arrivist MDC-CCC opposition.

This is an issue the late (Morgan) Tsvangirai (the late MDC president) was finally grappling with as he matured in national statecraft.

-Sunday Mail