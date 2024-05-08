Road Users Slam Enforcement Of Radio Licences

By A Correspondent

In response to recent announcements from the government regarding proposed changes to vehicle licensing regulations, motorists across Zimbabwe are expressing their vehement opposition to the inclusion of radio licenses as a prerequisite for obtaining vehicle licenses.

The proposed bill, outlined during a Cabinet briefing, has ignited a wave of discontent among vehicle owners who perceive the move as exploitative and unjust.

“The idea of mandating radio licenses for all vehicle owners is absurd and indicative of a government constantly seeking ways to extract money from its citizens,” voiced one disgruntled vehicle owner who wished to remain anonymous.

“We will resist any attempts to enforce such unjust regulations.”

The government’s proposal has drawn criticism not only for its perceived financial burden on citizens but also for its departure from principles of decentralization outlined in the constitution.

Many argue that local authorities should be responsible for collecting road usage fees, which would then be allocated for maintaining local roads, while the national government should oversee toll fees for national highways and inter-district roads.

“It’s outrageous that the government is trying to impose additional financial burdens on vehicle owners without considering the implications,” remarked another frustrated motorist.

“We demand transparency and accountability in how our taxes and fees are utilized.”

Adding fuel to the fire, concerns have been raised regarding the legitimacy of the Cabinet’s press statement, which lacks the legal authority of a Statutory Instrument or an Act of Parliament. Motorists are being urged to refrain from complying with directives that are not backed by law and to report any attempts to pressure them into engaging in unlawful processes.

“The government must adhere to due process and consult the public before implementing any changes to regulations that affect citizens’ livelihoods,” emphasized a concerned vehicle owner. “We will not stand idly by while our rights are trampled upon.”

Furthermore, the decision to set fees in United States Dollars rather than Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) has raised suspicions about the government’s confidence in its own currency.

This move further erodes trust and exacerbates the already strained relationship between citizens and the authorities.

As tensions escalate and discontent spreads among motorists, the government faces mounting pressure to reconsider its proposed changes to vehicle licensing regulations.

The voices of disgruntled vehicle owners, echoed by leaders such as Linda Tsungirirai Masarira, President of LEAD, underscore the need for accountability, transparency, and respect for citizens’ rights in the formulation of policies affecting the populace.

In the absence of proper consultation and adherence to legal procedures, motorists remain resolute in their determination to resist any attempts to enforce unjust mandates on vehicle licensing.

