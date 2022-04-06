Mahere Eyes Mt Pleasant Seat

By- Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere is said to be eyeing Harare’s Mt Pleasant constituency in the 2023 national polls.

Mahere contested the seat in 2018 as an independent candidate but lost to MDC Alliance’s Samuel Banda.

There are also reports that several Chamusa senior members were fighting for urban seats.

CCC won 19 of the 28 seats in the 26 March by-elections, while ZANU PF won 9. The opposition party also got 75 of the 122 contested Council seats while ZANU PF won the remainder.

The majority of seats won by CCC are within cities and towns, making them safe for opposition politicians who are afraid of contesting in rural areas.

CCC interim foreign affairs secretary Gladys Hlatywayo is reportedly eyeing the Harare Central seat, which has been held by Murisi Zwizwai since 2003.

Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya said the opposition vote in Harare Central has been declining over the years. He tweeted:

Enter Hlatywayo of CCC. She promises to rock Harare Central, whose opposition vote has been in sharp decline to pitch it at more than 30 000 for Nelson Chamisa if the CCC chooses her as their MP for 2023.

The late Morgan Tsvangirai’s son Richard is planning to contest the Norton seat, which is currently occupied by independent MP Temba Mliswa.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was formed early this year and the party doesn’t have structures and a constitution.

