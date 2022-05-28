Chamisa Ally Abducted

Spread the love

By- CCC has announced that they are worried about the abduction of their member, Mobby Nyatsime.

Posting on Twitter this week, CCC deputy spokesperson Ostalos Siziba, said Myatsime’s abductors should release her.

Posted Siziba:

The Citizens Coalition for Change is seized with the matter on the abduction and disappearance of Mobby Nyatsime. We hope that

@PoliceZimbabwe

will help in apprehending the suspects since they are known by the local people. Our country must be free #FreeMobby

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...