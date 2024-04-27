Zim Man Trades UK Job For Goats

By Staff Reporter- A Zimbabwean man has left his job in the United Kingdom, returned home, and started goat farming.

The state media reports that Peter Mukombe, now a goat farmer, is exhibiting his Boer goats at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The report said he abandoned his nursing job in the United Kingdom to return home and venture into goat farming.

Mukombe (45), said he spent more than ten years in the United Kingdom working as a Psychiatric nurse.

He said his love for livestock drove him to abandon his job 13 years ago to venture into goat farming in Umguza District where he is now an owner of 106 Boer goats.

Mukombe said he left for the United Kingdom as a 19-year-old and stayed there for 15 years. He said:

I went to the United Kingdom when I was still a teenager but I have so much love for animals that 13 years ago I decided to come back home where I ventured into goat farming, starting with the easy-to-look-after Matabele goat.

Mukombe said when his herd slightly grew, he sold the goats to raise capital and ventured into Boer goat farming which he is now breeding. He said:

Goats like any animal need care and they too will take care of you. I have no regrets whatsoever for coming back home and getting into this business, which has a ready market.

In fact, we are failing to meet the demands of the market and that shows you that there is a huge potential for further growth.

Mukombe said his goats are sold at a minimum of US$300 each.

Goat farming has become increasingly popular for commercial purposes in Zimbabwe due to a rise in the demand for goat meat as consumers seek alternatives to chicken, beef, and pork.

Boer goats are known for their fast growth rate and high-quality meat, and they are easy to keep and have relatively low feed costs.

