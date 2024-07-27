Ramaphosa Appoints First Female Judge

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS: FIRST FEMALE CHIEF JUSTICE APPOINTED

.

.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 174(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, appointed current Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa with effect from 1 September 2024.

The appointment follows the President’s consultation, in accordance with Constitutional prescripts, with the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...