Prominent Bus Operator Dies Because Of Debts

By Crime and Courts Reporter- prominent bus operator and Zvishavane businessman Alphabet Takawira Chikozho has died.

Chikozho shot himself in the mouth and died.

The police said the tragic incident occurred at Mr Chikozho’s residence in Zvishavane’s leafy suburb of Caravan Park Thursday late afternoon.

Sources said the incident occurred moments after he lost a civil court case where he had been fighting non-payment of debts.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the matter is being handled by police at the national level.

The sources said Mr Chikozho who once ran a fleet of over 20 buses under Chikozho Bus Services and retail shops was now insolvent and had been in and out of courts over non-payment of debts.

“When he shot himself yesterday evening, he had just lost a civil court case where he had been told to repay a substantial debt,” said the source.

