Mnangagwa Loses Fish To Thieves

Spread the love

Theft of Presidential Fish Sparks Outrage in Zimbabwe**

In a brazen act of theft, approximately 500 kilograms of fish were stolen from Chinorumba High School in Zaka, Zimbabwe. The stolen fish, part of the Presidential Fish scheme, were a vital resource for the school, acquired through the Presidential Rural Development Programme.

Authorities are actively seeking the perpetrators, who targeted the school’s fish pond, leaving behind a trail of frustration and anger, the TellZim news reports.

School head Nixon Bhenyu confirmed the incident, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures to protect such crucial assets.

District Schools Inspector Samson Chidzurira expressed concern over the theft, highlighting the importance of safeguarding development projects against such acts of sabotage. In response to the theft, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Davis Marapira, condemned the crime, vowing to replace the stolen fish and ensure the culprits are brought to justice.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges facing development initiatives in Zimbabwe and serves as a reminder of the need for enhanced security measures to protect vital resources meant for community development.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...