Mnangagwa To Be Defeated By Citizens Power

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has declared that citizens should not underestimate their power to influence change.

President Chamisa also called for an end to murder, torture and abduction of citizens by the Zanu PF regime.

“NOTHING IS WITHOUT AN END!! It must come to an end and we must end it. No matter what!

CITIZENS…PLEASE KNOW YOUR TRUE POWER!!! YOU HAVE THE POWER. YOU ARE THE POWER. DON’T BE SHAKEN…#fakapressure,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...