Free Drivers' Licences For Byo Youths Who Register To Vote

By A Correspondent- Bulawayo City Council Ward 26 councillor Mpumelelo Moyo is offering rewards to citizens who will mobilise the most youths to register as voters ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Twenty (20) “lucky” youths will be given an opportunity to obtain a driver’s licence free of charge if they register to vote.

There are also three deep freezers up for grabs for three people who will mobilise the highest number of youths to register.

Moyo said the campaign will run from 1 to 31 August and is being coordinated by a team of 50 people who are mobilising eligible residents to register to vote. He said:

We are driving Zimbabwe into the future by focusing on the youth whose participation in the voter registration process is low. I need all street champions to Champion this programme.

We secured 3 deep freezers for the 3 champions who will mobilise the most youths to register. We are starting from 1 August to 31 August.

At the end of the program, we will conduct a draw to select the first 20 lucky youths whom we will assist to attain class 4 driver’s licences.

This will also make them employable and generate income for themselves. We have put in place a Kombi to ferry them, all those that are ready can be transported to ZEC offices at Famona at any time convenient to them

