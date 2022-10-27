Businessman Arrested For Killing Thief

DANGAMVURA nightclub owner, Daniel Magaisa (37) popularly known as Dhunza, allegedly teamed up with four other people to fatally assault a suspected cellphone thief last Saturday night.

Police confirmed the alleged murder and arrest of Magaisa, Kuda Chineuriri (29) and Blessing Makore (21), all of Dangamvura, while the fourth suspect only identified as Wale is still at large.

Magaisa runs Dhunza Night Club at Boka Complex.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said the deceased, Ashley Mbengani also of Dangamvura was assaulted with fists, iron bar and wooden log after he was accused of stealing a cellphone.

Magaisa, Chineuriri and Makore are in police custody and are expected to appear in court today.

A manhunt has been launched for Wale.

It is alleged that on October 23 around 2am, Chineuriri who was a patron at the night club alleged that Mbengani had stolen his cellphone.

Chineuriri handed over Mbengani to Makore who is employed as a security guard by Magaisa.

It is alleged that Makore handcuffed Mbengani and escorted him to the backyard of the night club in the company of Chineuriri.

“Makore and Chineuriri took turns to assault the now deceased demanding the stolen cellphone back using open hands, an iron bar and a wooden log all over his body.

“Magaisa was informed of the incident and he went to the scene in the company of Wale. They joined assaulting the now deceased several times all over his body using the same means. The accused persons then left the now deceased lying unconscious behind the shop,” said the police.

