Pari Doctors Deny Killing Patient In Theater

By-Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital has dismissed a social media story claiming that a female patient died at the health institution after doctors mistakenly cut her intestines.

Social media reports suggested that the woman was operated on at Parirenyatwa but the institution says she came after an operation had been performed at a private institution in Harare.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said the woman died while health caregivers were trying to save her life. Reads the statement:

RESPONSE TO AN ARTICLE BY ZIMNEWS TITLED “WOMAN DIES AFTER PART DOCTORS MISTAKENLY CUT INTESTINES DURING C-SECTION”

We have taken note of an article by Zimnews titled “Woman dies after Pari Doctors mistakenly cut intestines during C-Section“.

We would like to put the record straight that this patient was not operated on at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals but at one of the private healthcare facilities. Apparently, most of the private medical facilities have no Intensive Care or High Dependency Units (ICU and HDU) so the patient was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ Intensive Care Unit for further management.

Our Doctors tried their best to salvage the situation but, unfortunately, the patient could not make it. We would want to assure members of the public that as a government health institution our focus is to save life and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals remains the preferred referral centre for such critical patients.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Aspect Maunganidze, told The Herald that the patient died while being prepared for corrective surgery.

