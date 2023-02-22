“I Fear Hubby Will Harm Me”

A HARARE woman was forced to flee her violent husband, while nɑkǝd, to seek help from neighbours.

Yesterday, she sought a protection order against her husband, saying she fears that he would harm her.

Doreen Sabure took her husband, Alfred Mudoti, to the Harare Civil Court, accusing him of insulting and assaulting her.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted the order to Sabure.

“He usually gets home drunk at night and starts assaulting me, together with the children, until morning.

“The last time he grabbǝd me by the neck threatening to kill me, and he even tried to stab me with a knife.

“I ran away nɑkǝd to seek help from our neighbours.”

She said her husband sometimes pelts her with stones leaving her with serious injuries.

“Whenever he starts throwing stones and bricks at us, we sustain serious injuries and he does not give us money for treatment.

“So, now, when he starts throwing stones, the children and I run to our neighbours for cover.”

In defence, Mudoti blamed his wife for not managing their shops well and continuously demanding money from him.

“I bought shops for her, but she is failing to manage them and constantly comes to me asking for money,” he said.

Mudoti was ordered not to insult, assault or harass his wife and children.

— HMetro

