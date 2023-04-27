Teen Stabs Man To Death On Independence Day

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A 15 year old boy from Annandale Farm in Shamva fatally stabbed a 19-year-old man with a sharp object in the stomach during a scuffle on Independence Day.

The deceased, Darlington Junior Kasekera of the same farm compound, succumbed to the injuries at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

The incident happened on Independence Day at around 11pm.

The 15-year-old appeared before Bindura magistrate Ms Samantha Dhlamini facing murder charges and is expected back in court tomorrow.

Prosecutor, Ms Chipo Chinoda told the court that on April 18, the 15-year-old went with his friends to an early childhood learning centre located in the farm compound to celebrate Independence Day.

At around 11pm, it is said that Kasekera tried to wake up an unknown boy who was sleeping nearby.

The court heard that the 15-year-old inquired why Kasekera was waking up the boy and an altercation ensured.

Both parties started pushing and shoving each other.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly picked up an unknown sharp object and stabbed Kasekera once in the abdomen.

He was rushed to Shamva Hospital where he was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and later succumbed to the injuries.

— Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...