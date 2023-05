List Of Some Of The Properties Owned By Simba Chikore And Bona Mugabe

Here is a list of some properties owned by Simba Chikore and Bona Mugabe.

Residential properties:

Stand 287 Helensvale of 3,497ha valued at US$314 730.

Stand 288 Helensvale of 1,4207ha valued at US$305 000.

Stand 268 Helensvale of 1,3226ha valued at US$284 000.

Stand 306 Carrick Creagh of 1,8034ha valued at US$386 500.

Stand 307 Carrick Creagh of 2,5133ha valued at US$539 000.

Stand 308 Carrick Creagh of 1,3733ha valued at US$294 000.

Stand 309 Carrick Creagh of 1,6775ha valued at US$359 464

Stand 312 Carrick Creagh of 2.3311ha valued at US$499 500

Stand 313 Carrick Creagh of 2.6676ha valued at US$571 628.

Stand 347 Carrick Creagh of 1.3733ha valued at US$294 000.

Stand 348 Carrick Creagh of 0,712ha valued at US$152 571.

Stand 349 Carrick Creagh of 1.4407ha valued at US$308 721.

Stand 99 Carrick Creagh valued at US$180 000.

Stand 61 Helensvale valued at US$4 300 000.

Stand 40 Helensvale of 8,6257ha valued at US$1 848 364.29.

Remainder of Helensvale of 73.3819ha valued at US$40 000 000.

Stand 466 Carrick Creagh called Teede Land of 54,8726ha valued at US$11 758

414,29 Stand 27 Quorn Avenue valued at US$550 000.

Stand in Milton Park valued at US$330 000.

Lot 5 Helensvale of 2.4019ha valued at US$514 692.86.

The Mansion 657 Dubai has an estimated value of AED 30 million.

FARMS:

Chikore in his counter-claim also says he acquired or was given shares or owns solely or jointly, through donations and or in inheritance, the following twenty-one (21) farms and properties:

Rosam farm of 104.2335ha.

Smithfield Farm of 3280.5898ha.

Gushungo Estate/remainder of Foyle 1200ha. Iron Mask farm 207,8205ha.

Cressy Dale 945,037ha.

Cressy Dale Lot Two 184,534ha.

Tankantara 659,98ha.

John O’Groats 669,5ha.

Lot 1 Swan dale 155,482ha.

Lot 2 Swan dale 101,84ha.

Swandale 106,361ha.

Clifford 1426ha

Vusumuzi Banket farm 3182ha

Teviotdale Kaseplan farm 310,6189ha.

Remainder of Teviotdale 186,46ha. Buckland Estate 280ha.

Yarrow Dale Farm 2516,3358ha. Lemon Pool 102,5766ha.

Lot B of Greater B 404,6744ha.

Benissa Farming Company 1248,8033ha.

Surtic 6385,3470ha.

OTHER PROPERTY (jointly owned):

Stand 152 Lunar Road of 12.0748ha valued at US$8.5 million.

Stand Number 153 Lunar Road of 12,509ha valued at US$5.1 million.

Stand 1820 Chishawasha valued at US$50 000.

Stand 1837 Chishawasha valued at US$87 000.

Mwenewazvo/Sigaro farm of 873 hectares

VEHICLES:

Chikore further claims that before and during the marriage he acquired or was given shares or owns solely or jointly, through donations and or in inheritance, a Rolls Royce car with a value of AED 2 900 000. The parties also acquired the following vehicles jointly;

Range Rover Autobiography $140 000

Nissan NP300 AES 7205 $10 000

Nissan NP300 AES 7177 $10 000

NP300 AES 7203 $10 000

Nissan El Grand AFM 8548 $7000

Dodge Nitro ADI 6535 $7000

Toyota Landcruiser AFM 8549 $27 000

Range Rover Sport AEF 5922 (accident damaged)

$30 000 Range Rover Sport AEC 6243 (2009) $10 000

Toyota Landcruiser AFM8550 $25 000

Mercedes S500 AEN 0355 $12 000

Mercedes S430 ADV7053 $8000

Bentley 101 (non-runner) $15 000

Mercedes GL 320 (non-runner) $7000

Yamaha motorbike $6500

Mercedes GL550 Dubai $13 000

