By A Correspondent- Aleck Masomera (57) was convicted of raping an 11-year-old neighbour’s daughter after a full trial by Harare regional magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi.

The State alleged that the accused proposed love to the complainant, but the girl rebuffed the advances. On the next day, the complainant went to the accused’s place and the accused allegedly raped her.

The court heard that on an unknown date but during the month of July 2022, and during the day the complainant enrolled with the accused for extra lessons.

It was the State’s case that the accused then started proposing love to the complainant but the girl rebutted the advances.

On the day in question the complainant went home after extra lessons and her grandmother asked her she had finished her assignments and she told her that she had not and her grandmother ordered her to go and finish the assignments.

The following day the complainant went to the accused’s place again.

It was alleged that the accused entered his bedroom and called the complainant who complied and sat on the bed next to him.

It was alleged that the accused then raped the girl.

