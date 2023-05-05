Four Robbers Pounce On Farm, R_ape Three Women

By A Correspondent- In a horrifying incident four armed robbers raided a farm on the outskirts of Bulawayo and robbed workers of various items including cash before allegedly rɑp!ng five women while other farm workers and their children were watching.

Two of the suspects Luckson Moyo (22) and Sibongisani Ndlovu (40) have since been arrested while the two only identified as Muzi and Mbekezeli are reportedly on the run.

The four robbers who were armed with machetes, axes, and knives raided a farm shortly after 9pm last week on Saturday.

A source at the farm who spoke to B-Metro on condition of anonymity said the four robbers first went to a compound which is situated next to the shop in the farm.

They found a couple and their children sitting around a fireplace. They ordered them to lie on the ground, and the startled family complied. The robbers then assaulted them while demanding money.

After that two of the robbers took turns to rɑpǝ the woman while her husband and children were watching,” said the source.

After that two robbers remained guarding the family while the other two went to a sports bar where they found six people who were drinking beer while seated outside the closed bar and demanded cash.

As they demanded cash they threatened to kill them but they told them that they had nothing. They then demanded keys to the bar and shop and they again told them that they don’t have them.

“That, however, did not go down well with robbers who then ordered them to lie on the ground and assaulted them. After that they rɑpǝd three other women,” said the source.

The source added: “They robbed them of their cellphones, three handbags and US$45 before they headed to another compound where they found a couple slǝǝping and woke them up.”

“They demanded cash and they were given US$45 and after that they dragged the woman behind the compound where they rɑpǝd her at knife point.”

It is reported that the robbers went to three other compounds where they ransacked the rooms looking for cash.

“They took several items including speaker boxes, cash and handbags before they fled,” said the source.

The farm owner reported the incident to the police before he rushed the victims to hospital for treatment.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said: “We urge farmers to beef their security at their farm compounds.

“We would like to applaud members of the public for supplying police with information which led to the arrest of two robbers and we appeal for information that might lead to the whereabouts of the robbers who are still at large.”

— BMetro

