Drunk Youths Crash Ford Ranger

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Six youths, suspected to be drunk, escaped with minor injuries when the driver of a Ford Ranger they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and landed on its roof near Dangamvura Link Road, Mutare this morning.

Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding and suspected that the driver was drunk as all the passengers were also intoxicated.

The driver and the passengers were still in panic mode after they were pulled out of the vehicle by passersby before police attended the scene.

The vehicle had just overtaken us at Dangamvura Link Road and I tried to caution the driver by flashing lights after they drove past us. Moments later, we saw the vehicle involved in an accident after it overturned. We managed to pull out the driver and all the passengers from the vehicle after tilting it. They looked drunk and could not clearly explain what had transpired as they were panicky,” said a witness who declined to be named.

The accident comes barely a week after a kombi veered off the road and landed in a ditch near the same spot.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...