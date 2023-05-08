VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT- TRAINING OFFICERS X2

Job Description

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council is searching for two dutiful training officers to monitor and facilitate knowledge acquisition to various stakeholders and members of the community and report on the effectiveness of programmes.

Training Officer responsibilities include gathering data and developing health education plans to promote healthy lifestyles and wellness in our community. Ultimately, you will work with a team of medical professionals to understand the needs of our community and build an education plan to address their needs.

Facilitating health education events, workshops, conferences, and presentations.

Promoting health education initiatives via press releases, media campaigns, social media platforms, and websites.

Identifying strategic partnerships with organizations and stakeholders that promote health education.

Coordinating external training as the need arises.

Collecting and analyzing data on local demographics, developing results, and presenting the conclusions to the relevant departments.

Advertising for, screening, and recruiting volunteers, providing them with training and support, tracking their performance, and keeping records of their activities.

Creating activities to supplement and support staff needs.

Developing and conducting seminars for various stakeholders and members of the community

Training Officer Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Nurse Education, Adult Education or Nursing Science

At least 3 years of training experience in the health sector

Applications including detailed CVs and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should be submitted no later than 19 May 2023.

