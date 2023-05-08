VACANCY- INTERNAL AUDITOR

Job Description

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council is looking to hire an internal auditor with brilliant accounting and analytical skills. Internal auditors are expected to be organized with brilliant problem-solving skills and constantly deliver on tight deadlines. You should have an outstanding aptitude for math, strong IT skills and superb communication skills.

To ensure success, internal auditors must be critical thinkers with a keen interest in improving an organization’s internal control structure. Top candidates will have remarkable presentation and report-writing skills, and display incredible business acumen.

Internal Auditor Responsibilities:

Identify and assess areas of significant business risk.

Implement best audit and business practices in line with applicable internal audit statements.

Manage resources and audit assignments.

Identify and reduce all business and financial risks through effective implementation and monitoring of controls.

Develop, implement and maintain internal audit policies and procedures in accordance with local and international best practice.

Compile and implement the annual Internal Audit plan.

Conduct ad hoc investigations into identified or reported risks.

Oversee risk-based audits covering operational and financial processes.

Ensure complete, accurate and timely audit information is reported to Management and/or Risk Committees.

Overall supervision of planned annual audits.

Internal Auditor Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy, ACCA, CIA, CIS or equivalent/ HND in Accounting

At least 2 years of experience as an internal auditor

Applications including detailed CVs and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should be submitted no later than 19 May 2023.

