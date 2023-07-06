Man Kills Colleague During Drinking Binge

A 35-year-old man from Harare is in trouble after allegedly killing his friend following a misunderstanding during a drinking spree.

The court heard that Dennis Magweta allegedly struck his friend twice in the face with an empty beer bottle after a misunderstanding during a drinking spree.

It is alleged that the victim reported the assault to the police before he was taken to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The accused who appeared in court this Tuesday has been remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Meanwhile, the net is closing in on suspected fraudsters who allegedly abused the civil servants’ rebate letters to import vehicles.

This comes after another suspect, Timukudze Nhongo appeared in court this Tuesday.

Nhongo allegedly used a fake rebate letter to import a car for resale.-ZBC News

