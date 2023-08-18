Tsanzaguru Fight Over Prostitute Kills One

In a harrowing incident that unfolded last Friday, a dispute over the attentions of a sex worker led to a fatal stabbing in Tsanzaguru, Rusape. Liberty Masibi stands accused of fatally stabbing Charles Ngara as tensions escalated in the rivalry for the woman’s company. Reports indicate that the altercation transpired at Manditanga Night Club, where Masibi was accompanied by a friend. Ngara was also present, sharing drinks with the sex worker, known only as Maria.

A disagreement between Masibi and Ngara over Maria quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. Eyewitnesses recount that the brawl spilled out of the bar and onto the streets, where Masibi reportedly produced a knife and inflicted a deep stab wound to Ngara’s thigh. The severity of the injury caused Ngara to bleed profusely, prompting concerned patrons to intervene.

Both men were rushed to Tsanzaguru Clinic, from where they were subsequently transferred to Rusape General Hospital. Tragically, Ngara succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Masibi was promptly apprehended by the police while still at the hospital. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo, referred media outlets to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi for more information.

However, at the time of reporting, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi was unavailable for comment. The incident has left the community shaken, highlighting the dangers of such altercations and underscoring the need for conflict resolution mechanisms.

As the investigation unfolds, the community mourns the loss of a life and the harrowing circumstances that led to this tragedy.- State Media

