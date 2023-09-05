Mnangagwa Arrests CCC Lawyers

Tinashe Sambiri

The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration on Monday arrested lawyers representing injured CCC members Womberaishe Nhende and Sonele Mukhuhlani.

The two were abducted and tortured by government agents at the weekend.

They were accused of attempting to cause anarchy in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, CCC denounced the persecution of its members by the Harare regime.

See statement below :

BREAKING: The @PoliceZimbabwe have arrested two Zimbabwe lawyers for human rights, Douglas Coltart and Muchineripi, who are representing Cllr Womberaishe Nhende and Sonele Mukhuhlani , both victims of abduction, torture, and drugging by suspected state agents on Saturday.

The lawyers were arrested on fabricated charges of obstructing justice after they informed the police that they can’t interview the duo due to the current mental and physical condition of the victims.

We strongly condemn the ongoing mistreatment of innocent citizens and lawyers by the regime in Harare.

#JusticeForWomberaiisheNhende #FreshElectionZw

