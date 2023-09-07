President Chamisa Denounces Zanu PF Terror

Tinashe Sambiri

The CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has castigated the Harare regime for unleashing terror against defenceless citizens.

Addressing the media after visiting injured CCC members Womberaiishe Nhende and Sonele Mukhuhlani at a private clinic, President Chamisa condemned Zanu PF hooliganism.

In a statement CCC said :

Today, President #NelsonChamisa visited the youth task force members, Womberaishe and Sanele at a local hospital in Harare.

The two are victims of abduction and torture by the regime in Harare. The regime’s actions, including the arrests of the lawyers representing them, have created a somber atmosphere in post-election Zimbabwe.

It is evident that there is no freedom after making a choice, even after a flawed and fraudulent election conducted by ZEC.

Also watch below, President Chamisa addresses the media…

https://fb.watch/mTLrKZA7c7/?mibextid=9R9pXO

