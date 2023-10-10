Zanu PF Goons Bash CCC Members, Torch Houses

Compiled by Citizens Coalition for Change…

The regime in Harare is persistently persecuting and victimizing our party members through violence and court proceedings throughout the country. We condemn these unjust acts against innocent citizens.

Mash Central:

In Hurungwe West, ward 16 and 17, our agents Sarudzai Jack and Nyamasoka India had their houses burnt down. These courageous girls were our agents at Nyamhunga Primary School.

Midlands:

Efron Mangena and Pheneas Shumba from Ward 7 in Mberengwa East will be appearing in court tomorrow,

Matebeleland North:

Cst Masimbe Nkayi will be lodging an appeal within seven days regarding his case, where he is charged with attending a #CCC Rally during the campaign period.

Mash East:

In Maramba Pfungwe, John Kabaira, our agent at Mupata Business Centre in ward 4, was violently assaulted and sustained a knee injury. A police report was made. He is currently hospitalized in Harare.

