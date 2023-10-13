Police Vow To Thwart Demonstrations

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has pledged to remain vigilant in dealing with elements bent on derailing the country’s progress.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2023 ZRP Senior Officers Conference in Harare this Wednesday, ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said police will remain vigilant in dealing with malcontents without fear or favour.

“We remain alive to the fact that those who do not wish our country well are still pursuing the regime change agenda, so we remain vigilant as always. For this reason, let us remain focused, keeping our ears to the ground to ensure that we decisively deal with elements hell-bent on derailing our country’s progress. To this end, let us always stand ready to apprehend all those who flout the country’s laws without fear or favour,” he said.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe noted the need for the police to decisively deal with all criminal activities as the nation targets an upper middle-income society by 2030.

“This workshop speaks of ZRP’s desire to deal with all criminal activities in the country. We must remain alive to the fact that iwe neni tinebasa. We have to work together in dealing with all criminals so that the government can achieve its desire of becoming an upper-middle-income society by 2030. But before I get into detail let me thank you for the job well done for assuring that the just-ended elections were peaceful. I want also to commend the Police for exposing fake abductions in our country,” he said.

The five-day conference, being attended by ZRP senior officers drawn from the country’s ten provinces, also noted the need for law enforcement agents to deal decisively with drug and substance abuse which is threatening national character.

