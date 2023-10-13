Zim Artists Mourn Colleague Garry Mapanzure

Spread the love

Zimbabwean musicians have united in mourning their colleague and Afro-fusion musician Garry Mapanzure who succumbed to injuries sustained in a tragic accident along Masvingo-Beitbridge highway yesterday.

Popular for his soulful music including hit songs such as Wapunza, Pindirai among others, Garry Mapanzure

“Semvura wakauya ukatonhodza zvino waerera. Zorora murugare Wezhira,” Baba Harare posted on Facebook.

“How do you send a condolence message for a 25 year old. Garry mapanzure zvarwadza,” gospel singer Tembalami posted.

Killer Tee: R.I.P Superstar .Mwari vaita kuda kwavo

Olinda Marowa: Zvarwadza chokwadi.May the Holy Spirit comfort us.Rest in peace Garry Mapanzure

Sulumani Chimbetu: Jehovha wehondo pindirai Get well soon brother Gary Mapanzure our prayers are with you and your family!

Bazooka: Go well Star #rip Garry

Silent Killer: Jehovah ndiye mufudzi..isusu tiri hwai nembudzi… Gone too soon Gary Mapanzure

Jah Prayzah: Tinotenda nekutivaraidza. Music tichasara nayo tigoramba tichiitamba pamwe nekudzidza kubva kwairi nekusingaperi. Ndinoti Mweya wako ngauzorore murugare my brother

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...