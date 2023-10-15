Garry Mapanzure’s Death Exposes Mnangagwa

By- The echoes of grief and loss reverberate through Zimbabwe’s music community as it mourns the tragic passing of the soulful singer, Garry Mapanzure, who was taken from us far too soon at the tender age of 25.

The country’s local music scene is shrouded in sorrow, grappling with the sudden loss of this talented artiste who touched hearts with his soulful tunes.

News of Mapanzure’s untimely demise surfaced after a fatal car accident that sent shockwaves throughout the nation. It was a dark Thursday night along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway when the heartbreaking incident unfolded. Mapanzure was a passenger in a vehicle that tragically veered into the Clipsham Views residential area, colliding with another car from Beitbridge.

The tragic collision also took the life of Mapanzure’s nephew, a heart-wrenching loss that left an indelible scar on his family.

The artiste’s death comes as a painful addition to an already sombre time for Zimbabwe, following the recent loss of Juliet Kadungure, the sister of the late Ginimbi, who met her fate in a devastating bus accident on the 10th of October.

Mapanzure was a rising star, his music resonating with fans through its soulfully charged lyrics, captivating rhythms, and melodies that wrapped around the soul. He began to carve his path in the music world with the hit Wapunza in 2017, a track that showcased his undeniable talent and unique style.

His journey was further enriched by his involvement in Me Eazy’s emPawa Africa project, where he was selected as one of the continent’s emerging talents, with his song Slow becoming a part of this esteemed initiative.

Mapanzure’s music wasn’t merely entertainment; it was a reflection of his soul, a testament to his artistry, and an expression of the emotions he poured into every note. His untimely departure leaves a void in the local music landscape, but his melodies will forever linger in the hearts of his faithful fans and fellow artistes.

