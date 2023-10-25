ZESA Announces Return Of Massive Loadshedding

ZESA, the power utility, has reported a decrease in electricity generation due to routine maintenance at its Hwange Unit 7, a 300MW production line that was synchronized in March of this year.

With 300MW of power supply to both industries and households temporarily removed from the grid, ZESA has cautioned that Zimbabweans should prepare for an increase in load shedding for at least 30 days, the duration required for the maintenance work to be carried out.

ZESA issued a statement noting, “ZESA Holdings would like to inform its valued customers that it is experiencing depressed generation owing to technical faults, which have recently happened at Hwange Power Station. This occurrence has resulted in increased load shedding.”

The statement further added, “We wish to notify stakeholders that the Hwange Unit 7 is scheduled to undergo Class C Maintenance, a statutory procedure that requires the Unit to be taken off the grid after running for a defined period. This work is expected to be completed within 30 days.”

The Hwange Units 7 and 8, constructed by Power China, were commissioned recently by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as part of efforts to alleviate the acute power shortages experienced in Zimbabwe. This development came after the country had been grappling with extensive load shedding schedules, which often resulted in up to 8 to 10-hour power outages.

