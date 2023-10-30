Bellingham Buries Barcelona

Jude Bellingham scored twice, including an injury-time winner, as Real Madrid fought back from a goal down to beat Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico.

Barcelona made the perfect start with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opening the scoring from close range in the sixth minute by taking advantage of a bad defensive mistake by the visitors.

However, Barca, who hit the woodwork twice, were punished for failing to convert their dominance into goals as Bellingham made the most of the two chances he had in the second half.

First he unleashed an unstoppable strike from range into the upper-left corner in the 68th minute and then, in stoppage time, he scored the winner after collecting a Luka Modric pass inside the box.

They were Bellingham’s 12th and 13th goals in 13 games in all competitions since he joined Real Madrid this summer, including a Spanish league-leading 10 goals in 11 matches.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said on Bellingham’s contribution: “We’re all surprised by the amount of goals Jude has scored. He’s incredible, extraordinary. – SkySports

