Planned Shutdown Of Beitbridge Border Post Flops

A planned shutdown of the Beitbridge border last Thursday was foiled due to a very low turnout, as a South African court canceled the protest organized by some Zimbabweans living in South Africa at the last minute. The South African court cited security concerns as the reason for canceling the demonstration, following leaked information suggesting that Zimbabwean intelligence and security agents had crossed into South Africa to suppress the protests.

The protesters, part of the social movement Progressive Zimbabweans in SA, had initially been granted permission to stage a protest at the border. They intended to voice their concerns about Zimbabwe’s disputed August 23-24 elections, in which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner. The protesters were also calling for a fresh election under the supervision of the Southern African Development Community.

In a letter dated October 23, the Head of Court at Musina’s Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, T.J. Davhana, stated that the permission for the peaceful protest march scheduled for October 26 at Beitbridge Border Post was revoked due to safety concerns. The protest was planned to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beitbridge Border Post on the South African side.

Q Nyoni, the Chairperson of the social movement, confirmed the cancellation of the protest. He explained that the decision was made to prioritize the safety of the protesters after concerns that they might face violence or abduction during the demonstration. Nyoni mentioned that the cancellation was not due to direct intervention from President Cyril Ramaphosa or President Mnangagwa, but rather a precautionary measure taken by the movement itself upon realizing the potential risks. Intelligence officers from Zimbabwe reportedly arrived at the location, which further contributed to the decision to call off the protest.

-Southern Eye

