Zanu PF Enlists Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) for By-Election Campaigns

The ruling Zanu PF party has once again turned to its controversial affiliate, Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), to coordinate campaign efforts in the lead-up to the by-elections scheduled for December 9.

These by-elections were triggered by the recall of 15 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators and 17 councillors, orchestrated by the self-proclaimed interim party secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu.

Despite strong objections from the CCC, which claims that Tshabangu is an “impostor” and that his claimed position doesn’t exist within the party, President Emmerson Mnangagwa proceeded to declare the by-elections. Critics argue that Tshabangu is a creation of FAZ, aiming to destabilize the opposition and resurrect the political prospects of the ruling party candidates who faced defeat in the August 23 and 24 polls.

Critics have also raised concerns that these recalls are intended to grant Zanu PF a two-thirds majority, a status denied by voters in the initial elections. The CCC, in response, has announced its decision not to participate in the by-elections caused by the “fraudulent recall” of its elected officials. Instead, the party is demanding fresh polls supervised by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), with this matter scheduled for discussion at a Sadc Extraordinary Summit in Angola.

FAZ, an organization with strong links to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), played a significant role in spearheading Mnangagwa’s re-election during the August 23 and 24 polls. Numerous local, regional, and international election observer missions raised concerns about FAZ’s involvement in various electoral irregularities, including voter intimidation. These observer missions collectively found that the polls failed to meet local, regional, and international standards for credible, free, and fair elections.

Zanu PF, however, defended FAZ’s campaign strategies, asserting that they were conducted transparently. Farai Marapira, Zanu PF’s acting director for information, confirmed FAZ’s involvement in candidate selection and the upcoming by-elections.

Primary elections for Zanu PF are set to take place tomorrow in preparation for the nomination court’s session on November 7. Marapira confirmed FAZ’s participation, and FAZ President Kudakwashe Munsaka, who previously ran for Binga North in the August elections, also affirmed his organization’s role in Zanu PF’s campaign efforts, stating their commitment to the ruling party whenever needed.

Previously, FAZ and Heritage Trust, a shadowy group with ties to the army, were accused of manipulating Zanu PF primaries and the nation’s elections. FAZ’s continued involvement in Zanu PF’s election campaigns has raised concerns among analysts who accuse the ruling party of planning to rig the upcoming by-elections in its favor.

Political analyst Romeo Chasara suggested that this move by Zanu PF is a clear attempt to manipulate the elections, as FAZ is known for its strong affiliation with the ruling party. Chasara expressed concerns that the presence of FAZ at the polls could intimidate voters and suppress dissent.

A preliminary report from the Sadc election observer mission highlighted allegations of voter intimidation attributed to FAZ, affecting the rural vote in particular. FAZ was reportedly involved in deploying operatives across numerous wards and 35,000 villages, coercing voters to support Zanu PF.

Ignatious Sadziwa, the executive director of the Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust, emphasized FAZ’s significant role in Zanu PF’s controversial victory in previous elections, which led to widespread skepticism and condemnation from both local and international election observer missions. Sadziwa expressed astonishment at Zanu PF’s continued association with this contentious organization, describing it as a surprising development.

