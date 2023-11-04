Rabbies Claim 3 Lives In Chipinge

AT least three rabies deaths have been recorded in Chipinge District.

Speaking during the Chipinge District Department of Civil Protection stakeholders meetings last week on Saturday, district veterinary officer, Mr Tandabantu Hlatywayo said their department is concerned with the increasing positive cases of rabies being recorded in the district which have so far claimed three lives.

“We have recorded three confirmed rabies deaths in the district, which means we have an outbreak. We have so far vaccinated about 9 000 out of the 12 000 dogs we have in the district

“We continue to implore the community to vaccinate their dogs because rabies treatment is expensive; so prevention is better than cure. We are urging all those people with dogs to come forward and have them vaccinated,” he said.

The deadly disease is being spread by wild animals such as jackals which are attacking people and animals in the district.

Rabies is a dangerous virus that causes brain inflammation.

Animals can spread rabies to humans through bites and scratches.

Rabies vaccines and other medications can treat infections.

Without treatment, the disease can be fatal.

