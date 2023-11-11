NotAnother5Years

Zanu PF Goons Violently Attack CCC Members In Gutu

Statement by the Citizens Coalition for Change on escalating violence in Gutu West…

We have received a report that our members, who were manning our Gutu West Rally venue last night, were violently attacked by Zanu PF thugs. This despicable act resulted in serious injuries to five individuals. The affected members have already filed police reports. To ensure their safety, our peace ambassadors have been deployed.

Zanu Pf thugs continue to harass and physically assault our members post the fraudulent and chaotic elections in August. They are deliberately targeting the majority of Zimbabwean citizens who did not vote for them during the fraudulent elections and those who they know will not vote for them in future ones.

This thuggish behavior which is associated with Zanu PF indicates their state of panic and desperation.

