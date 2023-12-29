Mbare Shebeen Operator Arrested for Supplying Alcohol to Minors

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police has apprehended Phaeteon Mutiyaya (23), a shebeen operator based in Mbare, following disturbing footage of minors consuming alcohol in the Harare central business district that went viral on social media.

Upon conducting thorough investigations, law enforcement officials raided Mutiyaya’s shebeen at Block 2C10, Nenyere Flats, Mbare, resulting in his arrest. The police seized an extensive assortment of alcoholic beverages during the operation.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Phaeteon Mutiyaya (23) for supplying liquor to minors. The suspect operates a shebeen at Block 2C10, Nenyere Flats, Mbare, Harare,” the official police statement declared.

The confiscated items include:

16 x 1.25 litres Super Chibuku

38 x 200ml Two Keys Whisky

25 x 200ml Gin

20 empty beer crates

5 x 500ml Detroit beer

5 x 5000 Skippers cane spirit

3 x 750ml Heineken beer

2 x 750ml Gondons Gin

2 x 750ml Robertson wine

1 x 750ml Chando wine

1 x 750ml Omega whisky

1 x 750ml Double Black whisky

1 x 750ml Discovery Vodka

1 x 750ml Pushkin Vodka

1 x 750ml Black Label quart

Meanwhile, the police have successfully identified the remaining minors filmed consuming alcohol on Christmas day.

Notably, all the minors reside in Mbare, with the exception of two previously identified from Epworth.

