Comedian Bee Wezhira Welcomes Baby Girl!

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Laughter echoed through the delivery room on the 2nd of January as popular comedienne Bee Wezhira delivered a bouncing baby girl!

The announcement, made via a heartfelt Facebook post, sent shockwaves of joy through Zimbabwe’s vibrant comedy scene and beyond.

“Hi fam, on the 2nd of January 2024, God blessed us with a baby girl,” Wezhira wrote, her words brimming with a love that only a new mother can express.

The post, accompanied by two adorable emojis, quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and heartfelt congratulations from fans and fellow comedians alike.

Fellow comedienne, Mbuya va Piyasoni congratulated Wezhira saying: “Congratulations Mai Tuleti-tuleti🥳🥳🥳Bee Wezhira.”

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...