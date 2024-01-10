Justice Served: 27-Year-Old Man Receives 17-Year Sentence for Horrific Rape of Six-Year-Old Girl

A 27-year-old man hailing from Zaka in Masvingo province was sentenced to 17 years in prison yesterday for the rape of a six-year-old girl, which resulted in visible injuries to her anal region.

Tafadzwa Chinhuru had initially pleaded not guilty to the rape charges, but Gweru regional magistrate Christopher Maturure convicted him following a comprehensive trial.

During the trial, a medical report presented in court detailed the minor’s injuries, including bruises on her knees and anal area, along with blood-stained pants as a result of the sexual assault.

In delivering the sentence, Magistrate Maturure emphasized that Chinhuru’s reprehensible actions not only exposed the young victim to the risk of sexually transmitted diseases but also had a profound and enduring impact on the girl’s mental well-being.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on November 3 of the previous year at approximately 7 am when Chinhuru visited the girl’s home seeking the services of a sex worker. Advised to wait outside while she bathed, Chinhuru seized the opportunity to abduct the minor, who was playing with her friends, and dragged her to a nearby bush where he committed the sexual assault.

Following the assault, Chinhuru callously escorted the traumatized girl to a local store before abandoning her. Concerned for the child’s well-being, a sex worker, noticing her absence from her friends, went to the store where she discovered the minor. Upon interviewing the girl, the sex worker learned about the sexual abuse and promptly escorted her back home.

Returning to the store, the sex worker located Chinhuru, took immediate action by alerting the public, and, with the help of community members, conducted a citizen’s arrest before handing him over to the police.

