Estate Battle Unveils, Late Perence Shiri Family Feud

By A Correspondent| The dispute over the late Rtd Air Marshal Perrence Shiri’s estate unfolded at the Harare Magistrates Court this Wednesday, with Stephanie Shiri, the late Air Marshal’s daughter, accusing Richard Tawanda Zulu, also claimed to be Shiri’s son, of fraud.

Stephanie contested the authenticity of letters presented by Zulu’s defense, allegedly written by her father, asserting Zulu’s lineage. Nimrod Chikara, a witness, distanced himself from the family drama, stating that some of Shiri’s supposed children emerged before and after his death, with only three undergoing DNA tests, yielding one positive result.

Chikara urged the court to order DNA tests for all claiming to be Shiri’s children.

He emphasized that Shiri’s family was not involved in the feud, asserting the children were acting independently.

The court adjourned the matter to January 29.

Court documents reveal that after Shiri’s death in July 2020, Zulu allegedly accessed ZWL$7.6 million in proceeds from maize and wheat sales on the deceased’s farm.

The complainant reported the alleged embezzlement to the police in October 2023, with no recovery of the stolen amount.

In a separate charge, the prosecution claims that Zulu forged documents to acquire ownership of a portion of Hopedale Farm designated for the deceased.

The Ministry of Agriculture unknowingly registered the land in Zulu’s name, causing potential prejudice to the complainant, who sought to register the deceased’s estate.

