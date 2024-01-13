Zimbabwean Retailer Sued for $30,000 After False Arrest of Customer

By A Correspondent| A Victoria Falls resident, Farai Chakawa, is suing TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe for US$30,000 in damages over his unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution at their Joina City store in Harare.

In April 2023, while visiting the capital, Chakawa attempted to purchase goods at the store but was arbitrarily denied entry by an employee, Stanford Nyamukoroso.

After a brief disagreement, Chakawa was allowed to shop and bought a soft drink and whiskey.

As he left the counter, Nyamukoroso grabbed him, handcuffed him, and declared he would be detained for disobeying his arbitrary “no entry” rule.

Chakawa was taken to Harare Central Police Station, charged with disorderly conduct, and held for two days before being taken to court.

In May 2023, Chakawa was acquitted of all charges.

He then sought legal representation from Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

On January 10, 2024, Chinopfukutwa filed a lawsuit against TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe, Nyamukoroso, and government officials seeking damages for:

Malicious prosecution: US$10,000 for instigating unfounded criminal charges

Chinopfukutwa argued that Nyamukoroso acted with “premeditated malice” beyond his authority as an employee, making TM Pick n Pay vicariously liable for his actions.

The lawsuit contends that the ordeal significantly harmed Chakawa’s reputation and caused him considerable emotional distress.

