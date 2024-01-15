Mabvuku Man In Court For Attempted Extortion

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum is representing a Mabvuku councillor, Alexio Nyakudya who is accused of attempted extortion.

The complainant, Patrick Chiremba, alleges that Nyakudya refused to allow the Mabvuku District Office to close off a ditch in Ward 21 of Mabvuku constituency, demanding that they withdraw criminal charges against former Mabvuku MP Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi first.

Nyakudya denies the charges because they are calculated to victimise him on account of his political affiliations.

He was formerly charged with abuse of office which was changed to attempted extortion.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Ntombizodwa Sibanda who granted him free bail.

He is set to appear again in court on 11 March 2024 for trial.

He is being represented by Noble Chinhanu of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum

