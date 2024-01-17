Chamisa Exposes Another Tshabangu Spy, Fires Him

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Nelson Chamisa, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, has exposed and fired Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume for mobilising other councillors to work with party rebel Sengezo Tshabangu.

This is not the first time Mafume has sold out. In 2014, after a fallout with the late Morgan Tsvangirai, Mafume aligned himself with Tendai Biti and formed an experiment party, the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Tshabangu has sown discord within the opposition since August last year, initiating recalls of elected officials from parliament and local authorities.

Mafume’s removal follows his contentious re-election as Harare Mayor just a month ago, amid allegations of manipulating the recall of the former Mayor, Lovejoy Chitengu, to secure his return.

Reports suggest Mafume pressured councillors for votes, hinting at his influence over their roles at Town House.

Despite aspiring for a second term, Mafume was reportedly disappointed when Chamisa declined to endorse his re-election after the August General Elections.

Six other councillors faced dismissal for engaging in actions contributing to internal party destabilisation.

Tshabangu, a former MDC provincial youth chairperson, and MDC-N member have been recalling CCC Members of Parliament, citing irregularities and disrespect of party processes.

However, accusations suggest these recalls stem from internal conflicts within the CCC.

Tendai Biti, allegedly Chamisa’s deputy according to ZANU PF claims, is said to play a role in the process, fueled by frustration over Chamisa’s failure to manipulate the Harare East primary election against his contender Allan Markham.

Recorded evidence from the CCC’s formation in January 2022 reveals Biti never held such a position.

Events indicate Biti sabotaged his candidacy by not acting on information about a plot to shift electoral boundaries against him on April 13, 2023.

Biti’s actions, including abandoning litigation against Emmerson Mnangagwa, allegedly strengthened ZANU PF.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...